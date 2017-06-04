Cuomo Announces New Initiative to Promote International Heritage Tourism with Israel

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced "I Love New York," the Israel Ministry of Tourism and EL AL Airlines are launching the New York-Israel Global Path Through History initiative. The goal is to promote heritage tourism in both places.

This new partnership is an opportunity for New York and Israel to jointly promote cultural and historic destinations and attractions that will appeal to each other’s respective travelers.

In New York State, heritage tourism is an important driver of economic development, generating more than $5 billion for New York’s economy annually.



“Tourism is a key driver of both New York and Israel’s economies, and by working together we will showcase our most treasured landmarks to new audiences and increase visitation,” said Cuomo.



The Global Path Through History program includes itineraries with must-see heritage tourism destinations in Israel and New York.



The New York State itinerary includes the following sites:

NYC: Ellis Island/Statue of Liberty; Eldridge Street Museum and Synagogue; 9/11 Museum; and Lower East Side Tenement Museum

Hudson Valley: Franklin D. and Eleanor Roosevelt National Historic Sites

Capital-Saratoga: New York State Capitol and New York State Museum

Thousand Islands-Seaway: Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum

Adirondacks: Adirondack Museum

Finger Lakes: Women’s Rights National Historic Park

Greater Niagara: Niagara Falls State Park

Chautauqua-Allegheny: Chautauqua Institution and Robert H. Jackson Center

The Israel itinerary includes the following sites:

Western Wall

Via Dolorosa and Church of the Holy Sepulcher

9/11 Memorial

Yad Vashem

Shrine of the Book – Dead Sea Scrolls (Israel Museum)

Sea of Galilee

Masada & The Dead Sea

Old Jaffa

Mahane Yehuda Market

Independence Hall

Tachana & Sarona Tel Aviv

Tel Dan Nature Reserve

In 2013, Governor Cuomo launched the statewide Path Through History initiative to promote historically and culturally significant sites, locations and events throughout New York State.