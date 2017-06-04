Off the Mat: A Wrestling Company's Dream to Make it Big

Three seconds...that's all it takes. As many wrestling fans know, three seconds can determine emotions of happiness and pride or sadness and regret.

When your favorite World Wrestling Entertainment (EWE) star picks himself off the mat, after a count of three, it is to raise his hand in victory or lower his head in defeat. But just as in the sport of wrestling entertainment, three seconds is all it takes to make a decision that will change your life.

"When I was 6 years old, I was watching Wrestlemania 11. I was like, 'this is what I want to be.' At that moment I decided I wanted to be a wrestler," said TJ 'Baby Face' Marconi, amateur wrestler.

"I wanted to be wrestler since the first time I watched it," said Vince 'Axel Lennox' Talbut, amateur wrestler.

Following their dreams of becoming professional wrestlers, many people have tried obtain the super stardom that the WWE has gloried in for over 50 years. With all the fans, high-flying moves and a net worth of $1.6 billion, in 2016, it's easy to see why many wish to become legends within the wrestling field.

"Being in front of a crowd is literally like no other feeling. It brings me out, every week, to perform. I've been wrestling for 15 years" said Eric "Cloudy," amateur wrestler.

During the 1980s, professional wrestling peaked across the United States. Sparking generations of young fans. Becoming a WWE star seemed a real possibility, but many wrestlers -- including WWE Hall of Farmer, Ricky 'the Dragon Steamboat-- can vouch that not everyone can do it.

"It's a lot harder today. There's a lot of people out there trying to make the WWE," said Richard Henry Blood, 'Ricky the Dragon Steamboat.'

"A lot of people say, I can [wrestle].' But so much time goes into it. I travel all over the country doing this and you have to spend a lot of time from your family. Plus you can get hurt if you don't train," said Sean Carr, amateur wrestler.

In just three seconds, all of these amateurs and professionals chose to live their dreams and wrestle, but not many people decide to create their own wrestling companies and provide a stage to let others live out their dreams. One wrestling fan from Binghamton created an organization, in 2011, called Xcite Wrestling with this exact dream.

"I love pro-wrestling, fans love pro-wrestling. I never thought we would be here. I mean I'm old...so I would rather run it than be in it," said Jonathan 'Moose' Musok, Owner of Xcite Wrestling organization.

Saturday, wrestling fans were treated to a live outdoor exhibition at NYSEG Stadium. Partnering with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Xcite Wrestling gave onlookers an exciting lineup of matches and a chance to watch Ricky Steamboat strut his stuff in the ring.

"This was a really fun activity. I was really excited to support Xcite wrestling," said Maxwell Ginty, Chenango Forks resident.

According to Jonathan Musok, seeing the large crowd of wrestling fans at NYSEG Stadium supporting his organization was well worth the stress of putting together these public events. And by bringing well-known wrestlers to his events, fans get a chance to see the future of wrestling.

"Fans don't get to see many former wrestlers. When they come, fans get to see some of the best wrestlers in the world and some of the best there ever was," Jonathan Musok.

Although the wrestling community has a tremendous amount of support from fans, there are still many people that continue doubt the authenticity of the sport. Calling it fake.

"You can ask my torn soft tissue, my back cramps and my right shoulder injuries if it's fake," Vince Talbut.

"A lot of people think our ring is a trampoline. It's wood steel, frame and an inch of padding. It's legit," Sean Carr, new Xcite Wrestling Champion.

"If anyone could do it, they would. And they can't. Fake is a horrible word to say because when these guys get injured it's not fake. Real fans never say wrestling is 'fake'," Jonathan Musok.

According to the many wrestlers at the NYSEG Stadium exhibition, the moment they witnessed their favorite stars of the WWE win in the last three seconds of their matches...they decided in those three seconds as well, to become...a wrestler.

Three seconds is all it takes to chase a dream.

For anyone interested in witnessing the next Xcite Wrestling show, it will take place:

July 16 at the American Legion Post 80. With special guest, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes.