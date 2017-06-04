DMV Warns Consumers of a Fake Ticket Email Scam

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is warning consumers about an email scam that sends a message to users stating they must pay a ticket within 48 hours or their license will be taken away.

"While the notice is made to appear as if it comes from DMV, it is a hoax," according to the DMV.

The fake emails pretend to be from DMV, and report that the State Police has advised DMV that the recipient has several outstanding traffic violations. It then provides two links to either plead guilty or to refute the tickets. The links direct unsuspecting users to a malicious download that may expose your computer to a virus.

“The Department of Motor Vehicles does not send emails urging motorists to pay traffic tickets within 48 hours or lose your license,” said Terri Egan. DMV Deputy Executive Commissioner.

Below is an example email similar to what many users are receiving:

“Dear Driver:

We are writing to inform you that the state police department has notified us that you have several outstanding traffic violations. If you do not make restitution for these infractions within 48 hours, we will be forced to revoke your driver’s license.

To make payment arrangements online, click here.

To refute these tickets, click here.

Sincerely,

The NY DMV”

If you receive one of these emails, delete the email immediately. Do not click on any links in the email and do not forward the email.