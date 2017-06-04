Cycling for Hunger: Spotlight in Sports

Nick Pham is taking the leadership skills he built at Maine-Endwell on the road as he bikes across the United States. Pham will be biking from Boston to San Diego, to raise funds and combat hunger in Western New York.

Nick is an Endwell resident and current student at the University of Buffalo. Pham is hoping to raise 38,000 meals for the Food Bank of Western New York.

"I was basically hoping to give back to them so that they could have the same opportunities I had growing up in order to pursue an education, a career and still have the ability to put food on the table every day, said Pham."

This is not the first time Nick has supported the fight against hunger. During his time at Maine-Endwell, he helped with the Maine-Endwell M-EALS program, which is an in-district food relief program. The program provides Maine-Endwell families in need on weekends, during holiday breaks and summer vacation.

Nick will carry his everyday needs on his bike and will stay overnight at his fraternity brothers homes' throughout the US. His plan is to ride 3,800 miles in 60 days, around 72 miles per day.

You can support Nick's fight against hunger by checking out his project.