Seven NY Army Soldiers Honored by Governor Cuomo

Seven New York Army National Guard Soldiers are honored by Governor Andrew Cuomo for their response to a February Plane Crash at Gabreski Airport.

Cuomo announced four Soldiers, who saved the Pilot from a burning plane - Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ronald Ramirez, Warrant Officer Matthew Pacholk, Warrant Officer Christopher Hansen and Sargent Yaanique Scott - have been awarded the New York State Medal of Valor. The state's highest military award for heroism.

The three other soldiers involved in the rescue - Chief Warrant Officer 3 Joseph McCarthy, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Meghan Polis Specialist Arlene Noschese - received the New York State Conspicuous Service Medal for their actions during the incident.

"I commend the entire crew for their quick actions and I am proud to see these exemplary servicemen and women receive this very deserving honor," said Cuomo.

Back in February, the seven Soldiers flying near the base when they were notified that another plane went off the radar. That aircraft had been practicing landings near the Francis S. Gabreski Air national Guard base in Westhampton Beach.

The Soldiers located the plane in a nearby wooded area and landed their helicopter close to the burning aircraft. The four Medal of Valor recipients approached the plane and were able to save one of the three passengers on the plane. The other two did not survive.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.