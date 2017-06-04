Broome-Tioga Cadet Chosen for Navy STEM Camp

A 14-year-old Broome-Tioga Cadet has been chosen among thousands of applicants to attend the US Naval Academy's STEM Camp.

Cadet Holden Wasko of Binghamton will attend the camp in Annapolis, Maryland on June 5 through June 10.

According to the US Navy, "the program is designed to encourage rising 9th through 11th graders to pursue a rigorous course of study in STEM field throughout high school and college."

The U.S. News & World Report ranked the Navy's STEM program as the fifth best in the country.

While there, Holden will have the opportunity to spend time in high-end labs and apply his learning to real-world experiences outside of the classroom.

The Civil Air Patrol says Wasko has wanted to be a Naval Aviator from a very young age.

"He is taking advantage of specific training and education to achieve that goal," said Commander 1st Lieutenant Franklin Brit.

Holden is currently training for his private pilot's license with the goal of flying a fighter jet someday.