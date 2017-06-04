44th Annual Greek Festival Wraps up on Sunday

The 44th Annual Greek Festival in Vestal came to an end on Sunday evening.

"We made extra food but we're running out of that too," said Steve Anastos, the Festival Chairman. He originally expected around 10,000 people to stop by the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Vestal, but Anastos now estimates over 20,000 showed up.

"I would like to express my thanks to the community for this support and we can see the love for us and we give the love back," said Anastos.

It's the traditional food, music and atmosphere that has people coming back in droves.

"The same people come back, year after year, day after day, they are here," said Anastos.

Sunday featured multiple Hellenic Dance Teams and a special Baklava Sundae. With all of the great food and fun, it's easy to forget that the money collected does go back to benefit those who are in need in the community.

"We are responsible for finding who needs food, who needs money and we try to help them and we do help a lot," said Anastos. He didn't know exactly how much he raised, but he did say he was happy with how everything turned out.

Even though the 2017 Festival is just ending, Anastos says his team is already setting their sights on how they can make next year better.

"They wanted to be Greek for a day and they were Greek for a day," said Anastos.