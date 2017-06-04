Curtains Close on Endicott Musical After Successful Weekend

The Endicott Performing Arts Center presented the musical "Ascend" on June 2 through June 4. On Sunday, the curtains closed on a successful weekend as the performers took the stage for one last matinee.

The show was directed by Pat Foti, the music was directed by Andrew Allport and the choreography was done by Marissa Subik.

The original play was written and composed by Lori Zabadal-Dayton in musical collaboration with Kenneth Martinak.

Ascend is a musical take on the story of Jesus Christ and begins in 33 A.D. According to Zabadal-Dayton, "the show tackles one of the most mysterious love stories of all time." Mary Magdalene arrives at Jesus' tomb only to find it empty. The story unfolds about the relationship between Mary Magdalene, Jesus and Judas.

"Like-minded people with a passion for theater and belief in the work of art I have written is what carries this project to the level of production is has achieve thus far," said Zabadal-Dayton.

The cast featured local actors Andrea Gregori (Mary) and Christina Taylor (Mary Magdalene). Lou Ligouri (Peter), Corey Brady (Judas), Joe Foti (Jesus), Craig Hawkins (Apostle), Steven Taylor (Apostle), Alex Griffin (Apostle) and Alex Bojan (Guard), all starred in the show.

Funding for Ascend was provided in part by a project grant from the Broome County Arts Council's United Cultural Fund.