Local Scouts Earn Zoo Patch

Any Boy Scout, Girl Scout or Cub Scout that showed up to the Binghamton Zoo dressed in their uniform got free admission into the park on Sunday. It was officially known as Scout Day.

"We went to the zoo and we were looking at animals," said Brian, a 7-year-old Cub Scout.

Kids went exhibit to exhibit, looking for animals that use camouflage to hide. Each Scout had to write one thing about the animal and once they completed the hunt, they could redeem the paper for a Zoo Badge.

"We have a book and we have to complete the whole entire book and then we get badges," said Holden, an 8-year-old Cub Scout.

This is an annual event put on by the Binghamton Zoo to encourage local Scouts to get involved and interested in animals.

Both Brian and Holden say they can't wait to go back to the Zoo in the future.