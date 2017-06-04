Hundreds Walk to Cure Scleroderma

Around 350 people showed up to Otsiningo Park in Binghamton to "Step Out to Cure Scleroderma" and raise money for the Tri-State Chapter of the Scleroderma Foundation.

Scleroderma is an autoimmune disease, where the body produces too much collagen. This creates scarring, hardening and tightening of the skin and it can be fatal because there's no cure.

This was the 15th year of the annual walk and according to the Fundraising Manager of the Tri-State Chapter of the Scleroderma Foundation, Kyle Mills, the event has been gaining popularity ever since 2002.

"It's been growing at a steady pace every year and today we're on target for how much we expect to raise," said Mills.

The walk collected around $30,000 with all of it going to support the Foundation.

"We're raising money for research, awareness and support groups," said Mills.

The disease itself - it's a difficult one to even say, let alone understand it. — Kyle Mills

But they were also walking for a local 9-year-old girl named Elie Ramia, who has a close personal connection to the disease.

"It's important to me because, think since I've had the disease, I think that it's important to find a cure," said Ramia.

One of her legs is smaller than the other and the disease leaves marks on her hard skin. She said it hurts when something touches against her leg, but through all the pain she is still appreciative for the work everyone put in on Sunday.

"Thanks to everyone for coming to support me," said Ramia.

There are 12 other walks across the Tri-State Area and you can find one here.