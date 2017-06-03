Cuomo: New York Will Stand With Great Britain

Reports are continuing to pour in about two incidents in London on Saturday night that Police say are related to terrorism. According to British Officials, at least twenty people have already been taken to the hospital.

First, a van drove on the sidewalk of the London Bridge colliding with pedestrians along the way. Then, two people were stabbed at a restaurant at the Borough Market.

In addition to the multiple attacks, gunfire could be heard in the area near the Bridge.

US President, Donald Trump said the United States will do whatever it takes to help out London and the U.K. via Twitter.

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was quick to respond as well saying New Yorkers will stand with the people of Britain.

"My heart goes out to the victims of the shocking incidents in London. These apparent terrorist attacks are cowardly and senseless acts that go against everything we believe in and a sad and sobering reminder of the threats we face today," said Cuomo.

Cuomo added that he has called on State Law Enforcement to step up security in high-profile locations across New York, including airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems.

"The safety and security of New Yorkers is our top priority, and we will continue to remain vigilant," said Cuomo.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May says she will hold a meeting with top security advisers on Sunday