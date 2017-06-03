3rd Annual Golf Tournament Helps the Mercy House

Golfers took advantage of the nice weather to play a round for a good cause. Saturday was the 3rd Annual Mercy House of the Southern Tier Golf Tournament at En-Joie.

There were 46 teams that took part in the event and at $440 per team to join, the group raised at a minimum, $20,240. This is something Linda Cerra, the Executive Director of Mercy House was proud of.

"It's very overwhelming, we really appreciate the community support," said Cerra.

One hundred percent of the money collected at the event will go to support and sustain the Mercy House, which is a community care shelter for the terminally ill. They opened in 2016 and now cares for over 120 residents.

This is one of two annual fundraisers put on by Mercy House, the next one will be the 4th Annual Gala of Taste on October 26.