Binghamton Raises a Flag to Celebrate Pride Month

Binghamton Mayor Rich David held a flag raising ceremony outside of City Hall on Saturday afternoon to kick off Pride Month. He was joined by the Binghamton Pride Coalition, County Executive Jason Garnar and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo.

"A lot has happened since last June when we last flew this flag above Binghamton City Hall," said Mayor Rich David.

He spoke about a need to unify together as a City.

"It's important, more now than ever, that we remain united here in Binghamton New York and that we say no to the politics of fear," said David.

The Mayor says Binghamton is a diversity community, but it's that diversity that gives the City strength.

Pride Month continues throughout June with activities scheduled every week.

Pride Month Activities

June 10: 13th Annual Pride Palooza

June 14: People Blessing Service

June 25: Adult Pride Picnic

You can find more information on the Binghamton Pride Coalition and about Pride Month here.