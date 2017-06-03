  • Home

Seton Moves on to Class B Final Four

Vaughan goes the distance in Regional game.
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

Saturday's Scores in Section IV Sports:

Baseball

Class B

Seton 5 - Oneida 2

Class D

Deposit-Hancock 13 - Lafargeville 3

Softball

Class AA

Binghamton 5 - Yorktown 3

Class A

Maine-Endwell 2 - Lakeland 0