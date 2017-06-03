Dairy Month Kicks Off at Farmers Market

June is National Dairy Month, according to the International Dairy Foods Association and local dairy producers kicked the month off at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market on Saturday morning.

Brian Aukema is the Co-Owner of Dutch Hill Creamery, which is located on Knapp Hill Road in Chenango Forks. He says it's important for Dairy Producers to meet the people that buy their product, so they can better explain the work that they do.

"People may not understand the dairy industry and they might have misconceptions about the dairy industry. We can help people get over some of those misconceptions," said Aukema.

He owns a Micro-Creamery where they process their own milk from their own cows. They make cream line milk, chocolate milk, yogurt, and cheese curd.

"Dairy is such a huge part of our economy and does so much for our body and the Technology is always changing, so we have to change with it," said Aukema.

You can meet Aukema in person and enjoy everything Dairy Month has to offer at the Farmers Market, every Tuesday (4-7) and Saturday (9-1).