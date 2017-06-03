Adorable Baby Goats Join Yoga Class

25 adorable baby goats "assisted" around 100 people attending a yoga class early Saturday afternoon. The Broome County Regional Farmers Market hosted 2 one-hour-long yoga classes for anyone interested in a little distressor.

"If you're doing yoga to relieve stress, I think that just having young animals around will kind of help do that," said farmer, Michele Kline.

The concept of combining animals with distressor activities isn't something new. In fact, goat yoga has become somewhat a viral event. Not only do goats provide an interesting yoga experience, they are also helping to create awareness of all the different ways they are useful.

"Were farmers that raise goats and we make soap and lotion and we have milk. I think so many people are so far removed from the farm, having the close interaction with animals, even if they're little goats and it's for fun, people are getting that connection to animals," said Kline.

Many Broome County participants say they hope Goat Yoga stays around the Southern Tier.