U-E Student Creates Volleyball Tournament to Help Dog Shelter

Union-Endicott High School students bumped, set and spiked all Saturday afternoon to help support their classmate who hosted a charity event for a class project.

All of the money raised from the Dig For a Difference Volleyball Tournament is going to the Broome County Dog Shelter. Project Creator, Brittney Mitchell said she felt this event was a great way to get lots of students involved and help out a good cause.

"Volleyball has always been a passion of mine and I know that others share that feeling too," said Mitchell.

This is part of her "20% Project," which is assigned by U-E Advanced Placement Language Teacher, Kelli Krieger. The goal is to push the students out of their comfort zone while allowing them to create and execute a project they're passionate about.

On May 26, Fox 40 spoke with U-E student, Jeffrey Yu, who created a pop-up restaurant to raise money for CHOW.

Tickets for Saturday's event were $10 per person, with all of the money collected this afternoon went directly to the Shelter.

?"I had trouble finding a charity that I wanted to donate to and then I came across this dog shelter and thought it was just a great cause and it just made me happy," said Mitchell.

Not only did the students show up in numbers, other teachers, like English Teacher and Project Mentor, Morgan Valinoti couldn't help but jump in to help.

"I really love Mrs. Krieger's 20% Project, it really gets all the kids involved and gives back to the community," said Valinoti.