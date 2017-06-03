UHS Wins Award for Improving Quality of Patient Care

UHS received a 2017 "Get with the Guidelines: Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award," for improving specific quality measures in patient care. This includes patient evaluation, proper use of medications and aggressive risk-reduction therapies.

"Get with the Guidelines" is a national quality improvement endeavor that helps hospital teams follow the latest research--based standards for speeding recovery and reducing hospital readmission for people who have experience heart failure.

The initiative was launched in 2015 and has been successful in improving outcomes and reducing 30-day readmission, according to UHS.