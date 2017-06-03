Ithaca Man Falls From Second Story, Flown to Hospital

The Ithaca Police are still investigating what caused a 20-year-old man to fall from a balcony on Friday at 11:06 p.m.

Officials responded to 317 South Cayuga Street where they found Thomas Hilchey of Ithaca, unconscious on the ground bleeding from the ears and the nose but he was breathing. They believe he fell from a second story balcony.

He was transported by helicopter to Robert Packard Hospital for the possibility of serious injuries.

Hilchey's family has been notified.