Local Food Bank Named Food Bank of the Year

Feeding America named the Food Bank of the Southern Tier as the 2017 Food Bank of the Year on Thursday afternoon. It was selected as the most outstanding, among more than 200 across the country.

“Winning this award was only possible because the Food Bank is supported by our incredible community,” said Natasha Thompson, President & CEO of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

The Food Bank was recognized for the effectiveness of its Mobile Food Pantry program. It was also recognized for its research on increasing capacity at its 165 member agencies, which include food pantries and meal sites throughout the Southern Tier.

"Their program, as well as their efforts to increase the amount of food and groceries they provide to their community, are exemplary," said Diana Aviv, CEO of Feeding America.

According to Feeding America, the Food Bank distributed 9.8 million meals and 2.2 million pounds of fresh produce last year.

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier joins past winners including the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank in Ohio, the Alameda County Food Bank in California, and the Houston Food Bank, the largest food bank in the U.S.