One Man in Critical Condition After Head-on Crash in Kirkwood

One man is in critical condition after a head-on crash on Loughlin Road in Kirkwood on Thursday morning.

The Broome County Sheriff's say the collision took place just after midnight when 71-year-old James Church was driving south on Court Street and attempted to make a left turn onto Loughlin Road. He didn't yield to a car traveling the opposite direction, which led to the crash.

The other driver, 48-year-old Dawn Robinson sustained minor injuries and was transported to Wilson Hospital where she was treated and released.

Church was taken to Wilson as well but had to be moved to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse where he remains in critical condition.

Officials say Church was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.