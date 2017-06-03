Man Arrested After Police Find One Dead, One Injured in New Lisbon

A New Lisbon man is in custody and faces two Felony charges after Police found one man dead and another beaten up on Friday night.

The Otsego County Sheriff's have charged 59-year-old Perry Webb with Murder and Assault, both in the second degree.

Webb's Charges

Murder (2nd Degree)

Assault (2nd Degree)

Officials responded to 393 Wheat Road in New Lisbon around 8:47 p.m., where they found two victims, and Webb, who contacted the Police.

The investigation shows Webb assaulted both victims at his home on Wheat Road, which led to the death of 63-year-old Arthur Bellinger. The second victim, who has not been named, was transported to Bassett Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone with information on the ongoing investigation to call the Otsego County Sheriff's Office at 547-4273.