Binghamton Live on the Waterfront Welcomes in Summer

For the first time this summer, local artists, musicians, restaurants and breweries came together for the fourth year of the Binghamton Live on the Waterfront event.

"The goal is to make Binghamton a more fun place to be," said Robert Murphy, the Binghamton Director of Economic Development.

Not only did the event bring local businesses into the forefront, but it also served another important purpose.

"It makes people stay in Binghamton and this makes it a more attractive place to be," said Murphy.

One local artist, David Francisco, was giving a live demonstration on how he creates his work.

"Artwork in progress is not something that a lot of people get to see, usually it's just the finished product, so I think they appreciate that," said Francisco.

He likes painting to the music because it helps him connect with his thoughts. For the musicians, like Steven Kocich of the band Deveroe, the opportunity to perform at a local stage is an amazing opportunity.

"There's not a ton of venues around the area looking for specifically original material, so it's nice to have something where we can play the songs that we wrote," said Kocich.

There will be more Waterfront events this summer with the next few already planned for July.