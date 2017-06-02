  • Home

Ponies Get 30th Win

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies got their 30th win on the season Friday, 7-4 over Portland. Mickey Jannis got his fourth win on the season and first after being activated from the disabled list.

The Ponies will continue their series with Portland tomorrow at 5:35 pm. Seth Lugo will get the start.