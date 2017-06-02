Local Photographer Shines in First Friday Exhibit

You could usually find Greg Milunich's colorized photographs of historic places in Binghamton online or Facebook, but on Friday, he presented his pictures at the First Friday event at the Phelps Mansion Museum.

"It's been a great experience and I've had a lot of fun so far," said Milunich.

He loved seeing people's reactions in person, calling them both warm and positive.

"They love seeing these old pictures in color, for the memories they have," said Milunich.

Besides giving him a public forum to present his work, the event broke the fourth wall and allowed him to interact with the people that have been showing him so much support online for the last few months.

"I don't get to see their reaction when I post, share or ship off a file to somebody, so watching people's reactions when they see these for the first time has been a very rewarding experience," said Milunich.

Now that his exhibit is over, Milunich has set his sights on a new project - colorizing and printing his biggest image yet.

"I'm going to make a big one, I'm going to print a really large one of these and just show it off," said Milnuich as a smile escaped his face.

You can see what he comes up with in October at the Binghamton Art Show, but until then, you can still find his work on the Historic Binghamton Facebook page or his website.