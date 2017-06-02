Cuomo Announces $1.5 Billion Renewable Energy Initiative

On Friday, following President Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Accord on Thursday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a $1.5 billion initiative for renewable energy projects.

The Paris Accord is an international pact the works to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Cuomo said Trump's decision to back out was "reckless" and he lit the World Trade Center and the Kosciuszko Bridge green Thursday night to show New York's support of the Paris Accord.

Cuomo's Clean Climate Careers initiative aims to accelerate efficient and renewable energy growth in New York while creating 40,000 new jobs by 2020. The state will partner with Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations' Worker Institute and Climate Jobs NY.

The Governor says New York is committed to meeting the standards of the Paris Accord. The initiative is the largest clean energy procurement by a state in United States history.

"As the federal government abdicates it responsibility to address climate change -- at the expense of out environment and economy -- New York is leading the nation in advancing a clean energy future," said Cuomo.

