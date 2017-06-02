Prospect Mountain: June 3 Lane Closures

Prospect Mountain construction work will impact traffic on June 3 with multiple lane closures.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. the right lane on NYS Route 17 West between the Prospect St. and Airport Rd. exits will be closed for wall work along the Prospect St. interchange.



From 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. the right lane on NYS Route 7 North will be reduced to one lane between Robinson St. and Bevier St. and Route 7 South will also be reduced to one lane between Bevier St. and Frederick St. for over head sign construction.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) advises motorists to be alert for slow moving traffic and sudden stops.