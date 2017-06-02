Binghamton Zoo Hosts Children with Special Needs

The Binghamton Zoo was open late for children with special needs and disabilities who might not have the opportunity to visit the zoo on a normal day.

Activity stations, games and up close animal encounters were all set up for the zoo's second annual "Dreamnight at the Zoo" on Friday. The after hours setting gives the kids and their families a chance to enjoy the zoo, for free, in a relaxed setting with others who face similar challenges.

Approximately 300 zoos in 36 countries host dreamnights.

Rachel Davenport, Public Relations Coordinator for the Binghamton Zoo, said the zoo jumped on board with the international event.

"All the staff here love putting on this event and its just an awesome way for us to interact with the community," said Davenport.

Smiles could be seen throughout the zoo as kids ran and wheeled around.