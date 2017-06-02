BPD Trying to Identify Grand Larceny Suspects

The Binghamton Police Department is asking for help in identifying two grand larceny suspects.



The incident took place on May 6 around 9:30 p.m. at the Speedway located at 63 Main St.in Binghamton.

If you have any information or know the man or woman in this picture you can call the Binghamton Police Detective Division at (607) 772-7080.

Tips remain anonymous.