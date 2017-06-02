Trial Date Set for Accused Killer

A Binghamton man accused of second degree murder in 2015 now has a date set for trial. Joshua Taylor's trial is scheduled for September 18 in Broome County Court.

Taylor was charged with second degree murder in a 2015 homicide that occurred in Binghamton. He is accused of killing James High on July 24, 2015 in front of the Antler Lodge on Chenango St.

Police found High with multiple gunshot wounds and then he was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

