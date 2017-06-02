Details About This Year's July Fest

You may want to mark your calendar for this year's annual July Fest which is set to take place on July 14, 15 and 16 in Downtown Binghamton.

Organizers said there will be a little bit for everyone this year. Starting at noon on Friday with music and a jazz festival.

There will be plenty of food vendors on site, along with a kids art zone where children of all ages and abilities can work on fun art projects and play games. Over 35 artists will be in action along with 45 craft vendors.

"People do come down to festivals of all kinds, to see things and have dinner. It's like first Friday- but in a much bigger scale with more to offer. And we have artists too and the art galleries will be open," said Ron Sall, President of the Downtown Business Association.

On Saturday the annual Parlor City 5-k run will take place. For more information on July fest you can visit their website.