Vestal Golden Bears riding ace arms into playoffs

Good pitching beats good hitting, like we've said before. For the Vestal Golden Bears, success in the NYSPHSAA Class A State Playoffs is contingent on their young pitchers doing what they do best. Sophomore Kyle Taborne and Junior Dom Dirado are a 1-2 punch with Taborne from the right side and Dirado from the left. It's not even so much of a 1-2 at the top of the rotation, as it is 1 and 1A. Add to them, senior Joe Iacovelli out of the bullpen and it makes Head Coach Tank Anderson's job real easy.

"One of the nice things. Dom Dirado, my junior lefty, he's got the ball. He's every bit the pitcher and the guy that I want out there as Kyle. That's one of the things, knowing that we have the depth of pitching," Anderson said. "Joe Iacovelli, who we talked about... I could go on about him. The kid, I love him. A three year senior, he took on the role as a relief pitcher, knowing the talent of these two guys, and that unselfishness has spread to these guys. It's one of those things that I want to thank Joe. That's special when you have a senior that looked at that and understood what we're doing. We're ready to go. If our pitching stands true, we'll be ok."

Vestal opens Class A Tournament play on Saturday on the road against Section IX Champion Saugerties. Dirado will start for the Bears as Taborne just pitched a complete game shutout in Thursday's Section IV Finals.