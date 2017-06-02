Stallions to begin sophomore season

The Broome County Stallions kick off their second season in town on Saturday at 5:00 at Binghamton's Alumni Stadium. The Stallions are Binghamton's latest semi-pro football team. After falling short in the playoffs a year ago, they're back with more talented players recognizable to some as former high school stars. For semi-pro athletes who don't get paid, it's about a love of the game and the Stallions hope that draws interest from the community they represent.

"One of the things we always stress is that we're more than a team, we're a family," said Jeremy Polhamus, Owner and Coach of the Stallions. "A lot of these guys are parents, they have their own families, they're fathers, they have other obligations, but they still make football a priority. You can see that Saturday nights when we play a game. They put injury on the line. Most of them have to work Sunday morning or even Monday. But it's an investment in the community, something these guys enjoy doing. You can kind of just see the passion and dedication that these guys have, giving their spare time into the community, and the team too."

The Stallions host Carthage Revolution at 5:00 at Alumni Stadium on Saturday.