More Than One Hundred Charged in NYS Drug Bust, Including Endicott Man

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says his S.U.R.G.E. (Suburban and Upstate Response to the Growing Epidemic) Initiative has led to the arrest of more than 100 people - including an Endicott man - in connection to drug distribution in St. Lawrence County.

According to Schneiderman, Jason Henriquez was among the 106 charged. Two people from Cortland were also arrested - Daniel Nye and Casey Jo West.

In total, it was a 169-count indictment.

He added the investigation led to the recovery of thousands of bags of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and weapons.

The charges include various counts of Criminal Sale and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felonies) and Conspiracy to commit those crimes.

This was the third major drug bust under Schneiderman who was also responsible for Operation Bricktown and Operation Un-Wise.

Operation Bricktown - April 2017

52 people arrested (370-count indictment), including operating a drug trafficking ring that transported heroin and cocaine throughout Onondaga, Oswego, Madison, Cortland, and St. Lawrence Counties.

Operation Un-Wise - May 2017

31 people arrested (217-count indictment), for distributing heroin, from New York City and throughout the Finger Lakes Region, including in New York, Bronx, Queens, Schuyler, Tioga, and Tompkins Counties.

“The growing opioid epidemic is destroying lives around New York. By partnering with local law enforcement, our S.U.R.G.E. Initiative is tackling the crisis head-on – making clear to those who deal death and violence in our communities that it will not be tolerated,” said Schneiderman.

The 11-month operation was code-named "Operation Gravy Train." Officials used covert surveillance and "hundreds of hours of wiretaps."

Total Recovered

2,600 bags of Heroin Street Value: $39,000

3,005 bags of Fentanyl Street Value: $45,075

700 bags of Cocaine

Street Value: $10,500

Police say the drugs were already pre-packaged to be distributed.

In addition, Officials found bulk quantities of narcotics - including more than a kilo of cocaine, more than a quarter-pound of Fentanyl, and more than three ounces of Heroin as well as around $89,000 in cash, three handguns, two stun guns, a dagger, a shotgun, and a bullet-proof vest stolen from a Thompkins County Sheriff's Deputy.

Full List of People Charged

Sarah Ashley – Auburn, NY

Robert Baker – Ogdensburg, NY

Rasue Barnett – Syracuse, NY

Olivia Bender – Ogdensburg, NY

Amy Bennett – Pitcairn, NY

Nathaniel Bielski – Syracuse, NY

Jamie Bonanno – Watertown, NY

Gary Brown – Rochester, NY

Francis Burdick – Ogdensburg, NY

Brandon Bylow – Ogdensburg, NY

Raul Byrd – Gouverneur, NY

Barry Crayford – Heuvelton, NY

Sonia Cruz – Syracuse, NY

Lisa Davis – Syracuse, NY

Derek Denny – DeKalb Junction, NY

Kayla Fletcher – Tupper Lake, NY

Jamie Gaines – Ogdensburg, NY

Jordan Gaines – Ogdensburg, NY

Porsha Houston - Rochester, NY

Gregory James – Heuvelton, NY

Donald Jennings – New York, NY

Jennifer Kerr – Ogdensburg, NY

Robert Kerwin – Gouverneur, NY

Richard Laplant – Oswegatchie, NY

Jennifer Larue – Ogdensburg, NY

Kimberly Larue – Ogdensburg, NY

Corey Lee – Philadelphia, NY

Kevin Lockenwitz – Albany, NY

Gary Lee Loffler – Ogdensburg, NY

Travail Madison – Ogdensburg, NY

Jose Marcano – Syracuse, NY

Jonathan Martinez – Syracuse, NY

Rondelle Moore – Rochester, NY

Jenelle Parker – Ogdensburg, NY

Mariano Patterson – Massena, NY

Shane Perkins – Ogdensburg, NY

Alyssia Petrie – Norwood, NY

Tiffany Richway – Harrisville, NY

Jennifer Rosenbarker – Gouverneur, NY

Lee Sattler – Ogdensburg, NY

Joshua Seidel – Ogdensburg, NY

Richard Sides – Gouverneur, NY

Darren St. Germain – Ogdensburg, NY

Taylor Teriele – Ogdensburg, NY

Justin Whitmarsh – Edwards, NY

Mark Willard – Ogdensburg, NY

James Yerdon – Ogdensburg, NY

Kenneth Yerdon – Ogdensburg, NY

Jessie Young – Heuvelton, NY

Sean Young – Ogdensburg, NY

Saidah Abdulkarim – Jersey City, NJ

Heather Amarel – Massena, NY

Charles Ayotte – Massena, NY

Adam Baxter – Norfolk, NY

Chase Baxter – Norfolk, NY

Michael Berry – Waddington, NY

Anthony Bushey – Winthrop, NY

Kimberly Clifford – Massena, NY

Katie Davison – Massena, NY

Nicole Dishaw – Massena, NY

Patience Dissottle – Norwood, NY

Kamao Douglas – Norwood, NY

Tashawn Dutton a/k/a Tashawn Payton – Jersey City, NJ

Curtis Felder – Newark, NJ

Ahijah Foster – Jersey City, NJ

Dandre Gatson – Buffalo, NY

Mark Green – Potsdam, NY

Samantha Griffin – Madrid, NY

Sharon Gushlaw – Massena, NY

Stacey Haley – Massena, NY

Jason Henriquez – Endicott NY

Sierra Herbick – Ogdensburg, NY

Jared Johnston – Madrid, NY

Rizwan Khan – Massena, NY

Christopher Kocienski – Massena, NY

Trista Ladue – Massena, NY

Jenna Lamar – Canton, NY

Caisey Lamotte – Massena, NY

Bobbie Jo Larock – Massena, NY

Christopher Larose – Potsdam, NY

Donna Larose – Massena, NY

Michael Laury – Orange, NY

Jose Marte – Bronx, NY

Melissa McCarthy – Norfolk, NY

Matthew McGrath – Massena, NY

Terry McGregor – Massena, NY

Tyler McGregor – Massena, NY

Douglas Monroe – Massena, NY

Leah Musante – Massena, NY

Daniel Nye – Cortland, NY

Travis O’Neill – Massena, NY

Allen Oshier – Massena, NY

Mariano Patterson – Massena, NY

Dale Pryce – Massena NY

Jason Purnell – Woodbridge, NJ

Paul Radel – Massena, NY

Christopher Reed – Jersey City, NJ

Stephanie Sellers – Jersey City, NJ

Yasif Sims – Jersey City, NJ

Ciera Smith – Massena, NY

Francine Sokolowski – Massena, NY

Bobbiejo Stowell – Massena, NY

Sabrina Torrez – Jersey City, NJ

Lydell Washington – Bronx, NY

Casey Jo West – Cortland, NY

Quareese West – Jersey City, NJ

Shaka Williams – Plymouth, NY

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Deputy Attorney General and Senior Investigative Counsel James J. Mindell.