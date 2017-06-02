Local Physician Gets Global Recognition

Doctor Bai Lee, a physician in Johnson City, has been recognized for his significant social services by the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS). The television station is government run, similar to PBS.

"The people giving are always happier than the people receiving," says Lee about why he gives to the community.

The Global Korean Award also came with a prize of $35,000, which Lee donated to charity.

Lee came to the United States shortly after graduating with his medical degree in Seoul, South Korea. Joining the UHS Medical Staff in 1972, Lee has made many advancements in local healthcare. He was one of the driving forces behind the founding of the high-risk pregnancy center at Wilson Medical. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Lee has also become involved in charitable activities throughout the years.

Lee says he was inspired by the many people who helped him throughout his life, specifically while he was a refugee during the Korean War.

"If I give the money back to people around me now, probably people I owe them will appreciate it," says Lee.

Lee and other award recipients will be featured in a documentary filmed by KBS. Production crews will be visiting the area this month.