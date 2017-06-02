Graduating Seniors Return To Their Old Stomping Grounds

Chenango Valley graduating seniors donned their caps and gowns and marched down the halls of Port Dickinson and Chenango Bridge elementary schools on Friday. For many, it was like going back in time, seeing old teachers and getting a glimpse of their former selves in the excited, younger students who lined the halls to cheer them on.

"I remember being that young and when I was here and at Chenango Bridge they didn't have the seniors come through, but I remember looking up to the older kids like they do, so I know it means a lot to them, so it's a special day for both of us," says CV senior Aaron Trumino.

This is the second time CV schools have done the senior parade. Elementary students greeted the seniors with handmade signs and high-fives.