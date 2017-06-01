Police Arrest Man For Assaulting Teenager

New York State Police arrested a Tompkins County man on May 28 for assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Troopers say Steven Santmyer, 35, of Trumansburg, grabbed, pushed and punched the victim in a Town of Newfield home on May 27. The victim, who was less than 17 years old, did not require medical attention.

Santmyer was released and is scheduled appear in the Town of Newfield Court on June 21.