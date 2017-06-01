Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial on Americans and their Regrets About Money

Bryanna: People often second-guess their financial decisions but a new survey pinpoints two big regrets Americans have about money. Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial explains.

Greg: Thanks Bryanna. Every year Bank rate does a survey asking people to name their biggest financial regret. The latest results show that what tops the list this year is the same as last year, not saving for retirement early enough. But this year, the numbers are up--even more people say it’s their biggest money regret, about one in five.

Bryanna: What’s the second biggest money regret?

Greg: The second biggest is also about savings. One in six said they regret not setting money aside for emergencies. This figure is also up, and confirms other recent reports saying a majority of Americans do not have enough saved to cover an unexpected emergency costing $500 to $1000.

Bryanna: What can people do to avoid having these two money regrets?

Greg: It’s easy to say: “just save” but if you’ve never gotten into the savings habit it can be daunting. First get a handle on what your expenses are. Little things such as a daily cappuccino, or a “super-sized” entertainment package for channels you never watch, add up over time. Figure out where you can cut and start stashing that amount away. If you can’t save a lot, start with a little. Once you have funds put aside for emergencies, start investing. Workplace retirement accounts, individual retirement accounts, there are lots of ways to keep the momentum going and to grow your money by investing over time.

Start today, and you won’t turn into one of those Americans with big financial regrets.

Bryanna: Thank you Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial.

