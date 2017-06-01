Beavens gives up bevy of runs to Thunder

TRENTON, NJ – Nestor Cortes tossed six strong innings of emergency relief to lead the Trenton Thunder past the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 6-3, on Thursday night at ARM & HAMMER Park. Thunder third baseman Miguel Andujar drove in three runs to snap Binghamton’s seven-game winning streak in rubber games. The Ponies return home sitting in second place in the Eastern Division, trailing the Thunder by three games.

After the Thunder put two runs on the board in the first against Blake Beavan, Andujar showed off his power in the third. The third baseman extended his hitting streak to 11 games by blasting a solo homer to left field, his sixth long ball of the season.

In the fourth, Trenton starter Yefry Ramirez was pulled from the game after showing discomfort during his warmup tosses. The Rumble Ponies greeted emergency reliever Nestor Cortes with a run in his opening inning. In the sixth, Kevin Taylor supplied an RBI single before the Ponies tied the game with a run-producing double play.

Trenton worked quickly to break the tie. Mike Ford led off the sixth with a double, took third on a sacrifice bunt and came home on Billy McKinney’s sacrifice fly to right.

Andujar struck again and supplied insurance for Trenton with a two-run single in the seventh off relieve Scarlyn Reyes.

Cortes (3-0) shook off his early challenges and finished strong, retiring the final 11 Rumble Ponies he faced. The lefty struck out four over six innings to pick up the victory.

Beavan (1-1) allowed four runs on eight hits over six innings in his first loss as a Rumble Pony.

The Rumble Ponies (28-19) return home to start a four-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs on Friday at 7:05 PM. RHP Mickey Jannis takes the mound against RHP Teddy Stankiewicz. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:50 PM on News Radio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton last lost a rubber game on April 15 against Erie…the Rumble Ponies suffered their first losing road trip of the season…Binghamton is 1-4 in their last five road games

