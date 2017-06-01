Vestal takes home Class A Baseball Title; Girls lax advances; Forks lax falls

The Vestal Golden Bears are Section IV Baseball Champions for the first time since 2010. Vestal beat Maine-Endwell 2-0 in Game Three of the Class A Finals on Thursday, the first ever Section IV Game Three. Sophomore Kyle Taborne threw a complete game, two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and just two walks. The Golden Bears now advance to the Class A Regionals against Section IX Champion Saugerties on Saturday.

In Liverpool, the Vestal Golden Bears girls lacrosse team beat Jamesville-Dewitt 9-7 to advance to the Regional Finals. The Golden Bears will play Section X's Massena on June 3 at Ogdensburg Free Academy at noon.

Chenango Forks Blue Devils Girls Lacrosse season comes to a close with a 17-7 loss to Section III's Skaneateles.