Sabers hope for smooth sailing after Section IV

In softball in recent years, it seems Section IV is more packed with talented teams than the rest of the state. In 2016, Section IV had teams in the state finals at every classification level. Of those five, four won state titles with Windsor losing on a walk-off. A year later, Windsor fell to Susquehanna Valley in the Section Finals. For the Sabers, it was redemption for losing to the Black Knights in the Section Finals in 2016.

Now, with Section IV behind them, the road ahead could be much smoother and they know what it will take to get the job done.

"Our team," said Erika Harder, senior catcher. "The heart here, and just being confident in ourselves and knowing that even if we are down we always have a comeback and the only team that can beat us is us."

"I think it gives us a lot of momentum," said Head Coach Karen Bidwell. "I agree, Section IV is tough. The last time we won states way back in 2007, our toughest competitors were Windsor and Chenango Forks. When we go into Regions, it was so much easier than our games against Section IV teams."

The Sabers now advance to the Class B Regionals on Saturday against Section III Champion Solvay.