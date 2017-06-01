Vestal ready for first ever lax final four

The Vestal Golden Bears held off a late charge by East Syracuse-Minoa to clinch a program first NYSPHSAA Regional Lacrosse Title on Wednesday night. The Golden Bears turned a 9-2 first half lead into a 13-9 win and now set their sights on a state title.

"Every day in practice, we have to go as hard as we can every time," said Quinn Webster who tallied six points in the Regional win. "We're only out here for an hour and a half, two hours a day. We have to make the most of it."

"We need to be a little less careless. We gave up a bunch of goals in that game that I don't think we made them earn," said Head Coach Chris Dutkowsky. "The deeper you get in this, you can't give up easy goals to teams. You have to make them work, make them grind you on a 6-on-6 set where we're real strong. That's what we need to tighten down a bit and I think we have a good chance of going on a little run."

The Golden Bears will now play either Section V Champion Victor or Section VI Champion Hamburg in the state semis at St. John Fisher on June 7th.