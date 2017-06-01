  • Home

Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network Receives $15,000 Grant

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

The Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network received a $15,000 grant to support the Parents as Leaders Family Resource Center in Norwich.

The family support and mentoring program assists parents and pregnant women with managing stress, creating loving relationships with their kids and establishing safe and healthy home environments. The Greater Norwich Foundation awarded the grant in memory of Jane F.Curran.