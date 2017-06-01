Little Superheros Spend the Day at Recreation Park

Kids wore capes and masks on Thursday in Binghamton's Recreation Park for the annual Stand for Children Event which has been going on for over 20 years.

Kathryn Simons, a Social Worker at Greater Binghamton Health Center and Event Organizer, said the goal of the superhero-themed day was to inspire children use their voices.

"What we hope that they get is a sense of community, a sense of belonging, a sense that there are so many people out there that want to help them and they're actively working to try to improve their lives," said Simons.

The little superheros had their faces painted, competed in obstacle courses, and enjoyed plenty of treats at the different stations set up in the park.

The event was sponsored by the Children and Youth Services Council of Broome County, an organization with representatives from local agencies who work with children and families, and Liberty Partnerships, a partnership between Binghamton University, and local high schools.

Liberty Partnerships' students came from Owego, Windsor, Susquehanna Valley, Binghamton, and Endicott. Each group created an activity for the children.

"It's an opportunity for the younger kids to have something to look up to, and see that there are kids out there that are succeeding and doing well," said Simons.