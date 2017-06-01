Greek Fest is all About Tradition

When you walk into the 44th Grecian Festival at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Vestal, two things stand out. The smell of the food that makes your mouth water and the feeling that you're family with everyone around you.

"When you come here, you're Greek for the day," said Steve Anastos, the Festival Chairman.

Anastos has been part of the community for years and is also the Church President. He wants to give people a chance to explore Greek culture, right in their backyard.

"This is how we grew up and we want to share it with the community," said Anastos.

He was born in Greece in 1938 and made the 15 day boat trip from his hometown to Canada in 1962, before eventually moving to America when he was 24. He has never taken any opportunity for granted and wants to make sure everyone feels welcome when they come to his events.

"Whether you're a member of our Church or not, you're family here," said Anastos.

He expects around 10,000 people to attend the Festival throughout its four days and part of the reason they keep coming back is the traditional food.

"It's the same food every year, the same consistency, no dramatic changes because they keep coming back for that food," said Jimmy Anastos.

While it may seem odd that the family hasn't updated the menu in more than four decades, it's the classical food that brings on a sense of nostalgia, which keeps everything the way it is.

"You don't have to go to Greece to eat, to see and to hear all of this, you can do it right here," said James Papastrat, a Festival Attendee.

Papastrat also grew up in Greece and has been coming to the Festival since it opened in 1973. Each year, him and his group of 14 friends meet on Thursday night to celebrate Greek culture, and for Papastrat, remember what it was like back home.

"For me, coming here is like going over there for a day or two," said Papastrat.

Hundreds of people filled the rows of dining tables throughout the evening on Thursday, but not everyone had been attending the event for the last 44 years.

Amy Boice, her husband and two children have been going to the Greek Festival for the last five years. Boice wants to expose her kids to other cultures and really enjoys the atmosphere at the event.

"I want them to see what the community has to offer. It's like one big family gathering," said Boice.

Her 6-year-old son, Tegan says he enjoys the food and really hopes he can come back again this weekend.

"I love it so much," said Tegan.

The Grecian Festival continues on June 2, through June 4. A shuttle bus from the NYSEG parking lot will be available on Friday (6 - 10), Saturday (2 - 10) and Sunday (1 - 6).

Full Festival Schedule

Thursday: Noon - 10:00 p.m.

Friday: Noon - 10:00 p.m.

Saturday: Noon - 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

More information about the weekend is available here.