Windsor Middle School Students Play Kickball for Wounded Warriors

Around 150 Windsor Middle School students hosted their 4th annual kickball tournament to benefit the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team.

The elimination style tournament on Thursday was expected to raise nearly $500 this year. The students have raised nearly $1,000 over the last three years for the charity.

"In the end when everything is all done and you see the work you've done, you see the smiles on the kids' faces, it makes it all worth it in the end," said Jason Dewey, Windsor Middle School Technology Teacher.

Dewey has been the Advisor for the group of students who have organized the event for the last four years and says it's amazing to see what the kids can do when they work towards a common goal.

"It's great to see all of the students come together. We set aside time to get ready for the event and we only used half of that time," said Dewey.

The students have a special connection to the Wounded Warriors Project as Windsor native, Rick Yarosh suffered burns on 60% of his body after an explosive detonated while he was serving in the Army in Iraq.

He spoke at the middle school in March about anti-bullying, which had a lasting impact on the students.

"It means a lot, we met a guy named Rick Yarosh and he's part of the Wounded Warriors, so it's just great to give back to the people we are defending our country," said Jaycob Mann, a Windsor 6th Grader.

"It makes sense because, Wounded Warriors, who doesn't want to give back to our Military Services," said Anna Lina Calendra, a Windsor 6th Grader.

All of the proceeds from donations, team registration and concessions will go to the Wounded Warriors.