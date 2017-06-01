First High-Tech Business Incubator Opens in Binghamton

Entrepreneurs, welcome. Located at the corner of Hawley and Carroll Streets in downtown Binghamton, the first facility built solely to provide resources to local entrepreneurs and small high-tech companies opened its doors.

35,000 square feet of highly specialized laboratories, including a space that allows engineers and researchers to test large-scale projects.

Governor Andrew Cuomo describes the Koffman Southern Tier High Technology Incubator as a "game-changer" for the region.

The $19 million center was paid with federal, state, and county money and is expected to add $6 million to the local economy every year and within nine years -- hundreds of jobs through incubator staff, construction, tenants, new hires and high-tech startups.

The incubator will provide space for 12 companies to conduct research and development in energy, microelectronics, and healthcare.