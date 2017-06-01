Famous Giraffe Cam Returns

Animal Adventure Park announced Thursday the return of their giraffe cam, with some new additional features.

April, Oliver, and Tajiri fans will be able to watch their favorite giraffe family as the cam is set to return six days a week from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

We are also excited to announce that we will be hosting two educational live streams a week on our channel, where we will showcase various species around the park. We want to give the world a glimpse inside our wild kingdom." – Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park

The new cam additions will have some special features and give fans a closer look inside the park, and see all the animals that reside there.

Patch said ever since the park opening in May enthusiasts from all over the globe have come to visit the famous giraffe family.

"Animal Adventure Park is about education and conservation awareness, and what we have done for the giraffe wold, we hope to do for many other species to come," Patch said.