Over 900 Tickets Issued from Memorial Day Weekend

Governor Cuomo announced Thursday that state troopers issued more than 12,000 tickets across NYS during Memorial Day weekend. Just over 900 of them being issued in the Southern Tier.

Additional patrols were added for the holiday weekend as part of the campaign to combat drunk and impaired driving.

"Cracking down on impaired and reckless drivers is critical to ensuring the safety of all motorists on our roadways," said Cuomo.

Throughout the Southern Tier there were 19 DWI arrests, 349 speeding tickets, 15 tickets for distracted driving, 109 child restraint or seat belt, and 30 for move over. Officials said the results of this year's campaign show that too many people are getting behind the wheel while impaired by drugs or intoxicated.

In 2016 on Memorial Day weekend troopers had arrested 224 people for drinking and driving, with 11,946 tickets issued across the state.