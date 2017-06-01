Special Olympians Pass the Torch through Broome

Thursday, local law enforcement escorted a group of amazing athletes across the Binghamton University campus to Tully's restaurant on the Vestal Pkwy, giving them strength to carry the Special Olympic torch.

The 2017 "Law Enforcement Torch Run" is a year-round fundraising campaign by law enforcement agencies aimed to benefit their local Special Olympics Program. Each year, officers carry the “Flame of Hope” through the streets of their hometowns, eventually deliver it to their local, state and national Special Olympics games.

After the officers and athletes reached their destination, Tully's presented the Torch Runners with a check worth $13,834.

"Every year the money in awareness goes to support our Special Olympics athletes," said Cassandra Rucker, Special Olympics' Director of Development in Central NY.

With over 68,000 athletes registered in NY state, according to Cassandra Rucker, events like today will help ensure that Special Olympians have a great time during their games, because the Special Olympics is the largest amateur sports organization in the world.

The next Law Enforcement Torch Runs will take place:

Onondaga County: Wednesday, June 7 @ 11am

Norwich/Chenango County: Saturday, June 10 @ 2pm

Oneida County: Tuesday, June 13 @ TBD

Tip of the Finger Lakes: Wednesday, June 14 & Thursday, June 15\

For more information or to donate to the Special Olympics, please visit http://specialolympics-ny.org/